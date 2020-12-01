Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Nurses, Frontline Workers and Long-Term Care Facilities Will Be First to Get COVID-19 Vaccination

By Your Content Staff
A CDC panel said health workers and nursing homes will get COVID-19 vaccinations first, Your Content is learning.

The panel of independent experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a public meeting on Tuesday voted that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the long-awaited coronavirus vaccine, reports Fox News.

An advisory panel with the Atlanta-based CDC voted 13-1 to recommend that healthcare workers and long-term nursing home residents received the COVID-19 vaccine first when it becomes available, reports Action News 2.

The recommendations now must be approved by CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield before the vaccine can be distributed to states and ultimately to the groups part of the Phase 1A distribution plans.

The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when. It’s the advice that the government almost always follows, Action News reported.

Developing now… Details to follow.

