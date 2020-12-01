Supreme Court Begins Deliberations on the Fate of Bill Cosby

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in a first-ever virtual proceeding with comedian Bill Cosby and his legal team, Your Content has learned.

If successful, the jailed comedian will be dubbed the first celebrity targeted by the #MeToo movement to clear their name and be released from prison.

“This morning, people around the world witnessed a beautiful presentation by Attorney Jennifer Bonjean regarding two important issues — immunity & the misuse of a law called, 404 (b) or PBAs (Prior Bad Acts Witnesses).” Bill Cosby said in a statement Tuesday.

“This was not just an historic day for me, Bill Cosby, but it became a beacon of hope for those countless American Citizens of the Keystone State in Pennsylvania Correctional Facilities, whose constitutional rights might have been grossly abused because they lacked resources and means to fight prosecutorial corruption.

- Advertisement -

“I’m so happy because I hope and truly believe that justice will prevail. Thank you to the PA State Supreme Court for agreeing to hear and review my appeal; my wonderful wife, Camille; my family & friends; my millions of loyal supporters (social media & beyond); my legal team (Atty. Jennifer Bonjean, Atty. Barbara Zemlock, & Atty. Brian Perry); Debbie Meister & Kia Soto; and my publicist & crisis manger, Andrew Wyatt.”

As Your Content readers know, the Cos had a hearing before the Supreme Court Dec. 1.