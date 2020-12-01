Witness Says Harrah’s Casino Robber Ran ‘At-Least 25MPH’ on Foot, At-Large Carrying $24K in Loot

A man ‘ran faster than a withdrawing crackhead who just scored’ darting past witnesses at a rate of ‘at-least 25 miles per hour’ on foot, according to an eye witness who spoke to Your Content amid the madness.

“That man had the physic of an athlete but the look of a crackhead,” Marquis Banks said.

“He was running faster than a withdrawing crackhead who just scored. He was running at-least 25MPH,” Banks said.

“A customer was in the area of where the horse betting takes place.” Chester City Police told Your Content.

- Advertisement -

“The customer asked a Harrahs employee, if he could use the phone. While doing this the employee was counting money from a money drawer.

“The employee turned away for a very brief time. As they turned away, the customer who asked to use the phone did take approximately $24,000 cash from the drawer.”

Police are retrieving the video surveillance. No further information was immediately available.

As Your Content readers know, Harrah’s Casino in the city of Chester was robbed overnight.