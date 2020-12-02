Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Former Presidents Bush, Obama and Clinton to Be Vaccinated for COVID-19 FIRST to ‘Prove it Works Safely’

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are volunteering to get their COVID-19 vaccines on camera to promote public confidence in the vaccine’s safety once the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes one, Your Content has learned.

“A few weeks ago President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” Freddy Ford, Bush’s chief of staff, told CNN. “First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

