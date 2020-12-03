Thursday, December 3, 2020
Thursday, December 3, 2020
WE TOLD YOU FIRST! Joe Biden WILL Mandate Masks for First 100 Days, President-Elect Tells CNN
BIDEN

WE TOLD YOU FIRST! Joe Biden WILL Mandate Masks for First 100 Days, President-Elect Tells CNN

JOE BIDEN intends to transform the United States into a ‘form of dictatorship’ after declaring face masks wouldn’t be an option — but mandatory — if he is elected president, and Your Content has learned it will be a mandate for his first 100 days.

“Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” Biden told Tapper during his first joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris since the election.

Biden said that where he has authority, like in federal buildings or in interstate transportation on airplanes and buses, he will issue a standing order that masks must be worn.

As Your Content reported on Jul. 14, 2020, Biden hinted a mask mandate would be a first order of business if elected.

KDKA Pittsburgh’s Ken Rice conducted a socially distant interview with the then-Democrats’ presumptive nominee over the summer at a campaign stop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Biden said he would do everything possible ‘to make it required that people had to wear masks in public.’

“The one thing that we know, these masks make a gigantic difference,” Biden also said. “I would insist that everybody in public be wearing that mask, anyone to reopen would have to make sure they walked into a business that had masks.”

He then gave a speech where he attacked President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s like a child who can’t believe this has happened to him. All his whining and self-pity. This pandemic didn’t happen to him, it happened to all of us,” Biden said. “His job isn’t to whine about it, his job is to do something about it, to lead.”

“And I know as Americans it’s not something we’re used to, but it matters,” Biden said. “It might just be the single most effective thing we can do.”

Even by inauguration day 2021, Biden suggested social distancing protocols may still be in place.

He said he wouldn’t have to take the oath of office, if he won in November, with a mask on.

“No, because I can take the mask off at this distance and do that,” the former vice president said.

“You don’t have to have it crowded,” he said.

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates.

