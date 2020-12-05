The individuals responsible for handling Bill Cosby’s prosecution have asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to void all immunity deals and similar agreements in the entire state or they will be forced to follow through with an immunity deal penned between the former district attorney and Bill Cosby, Your Content is first to report.

“As memorialized in Mr. Castor’s press release that a decision was made by the district attorney’s office not to prosecute this defendant—since we’re the Supreme Court—this case obviously has implications well beyond this defendant.” Justice David Wecht said during the Dec. 1 proceeding.

“What is the lesson that emerges from your position in this case regarding the reliability of prosecutorial decisions? What is the implication for the thousands of promises made by prosecutors across the commonwealth every day or every week—plea deals, immunity agreements, non-prosecution agreements, and agreements to cooperate with witnesses?”

Justice Wecht added: If your office’s word is not its bond and we validate your position here, what is the lesson that emerges from beyond this case for all cases going forward in Pennsylvania, do you understand my question?”

Instead of answering the question, Assistant District Attorney Robert Fallin discussed a 2005 memory when the lead detective received a phone call notifying him that ‘the case was closed’ as the ‘team was still mapping out the next steps.’

“While the investigation team was still strategizing on the next steps—and that’s from Detective Richard Schaeffer’s testimony at trial—he said when he got the call that the case was closed, he and his team were still mapping out the next steps in the investigation.”

Justices Debra Todd and Wecht simultaneously interrupted the prosecutor after he confirmed ‘Castor closed the case’ but ‘Cosby should not have relied on transactional immunity.’

Justice Todd yielded the microphone for her colleague—Justice Wecht—who was first to ask about the immunity situation.

“Just one brief follow up—can I just have one brief follow up on my question—a sitting district attorney made a decision memorialized in a press release. You don’t like that; you being the successor office that is, but why does that not bind you as the successor office?”

“If we’re just talking strictly about the press release—nobody should reasonably rely on that for transactional immunity,” Falling responded. “That defendant can take that press release and say: ‘I’m forever immune.’ And then a court is later going to enforce that. That is not fair—that is not fair for the Commonwealth and that’s unreasonable for defendants to expect that.”

Justice Todd added: “Isn’t it fair also to look at Mr. Cosby’s reasonable reliance on the agreement he believed he had based upon the fact that he went forward with the civil deposition and put himself out there for those questions and did not raise any objection at that time or invoke his right to remain silent.

“Isn’t that indicia of reliance on what he believed to be an agreement?”

Fallin responded: “Well, your honor it is not. I’d also just point out that the trial court did not believe that it was indicia of reliance and that really is the key issue here.”

Justice Sallie Mundy—who held a strong poker face throughout the proceeding—cracked when the prosecutor confirmed the comedian ‘provided an exculpatory’ account of what had occurred with Constand.

“So, the defendant, except for the civil depositions, tried to give an exculpatory account and essentially did although he slipped up and made statements that came back to haunt him,” Fallin declared, prompting Justice Mundy to break her poker face in apparent disbelief.

“But he was trying to do exactly what he had done before; he was trying to avoid negative consequences by invoking the Fifth in this situation and it backfired on him, that’s what happened.” Fallin asserted.

Prosecutors inadvertently agreed with Cosby’s attorney that the comic ‘believed he had transactional immunity’ for ‘Andrea Constand’ claiming the comic was simply tricked, leaving Chief Justice Thomas Saylor in utter shock.

“There was no—and you know an important point and I think Justice Dougherty mentioned it earlier—the defendant by own allegations believed he had transactional immunity from Castor for Andrea Constand, that’s it.”

Sources with knowledge of the situation at the court complex tell Your Content morale among the majority remains stable, but there is some apprehension amid the pending decision.

“Several prosecutors and office staff—especially those closest to Steele—are fed up with his childish antics because they know it’ll follow them when someone challenges him during an election,” a Montgomery County court complex insider told Your Content. “It’s a tough situation, because Kevin’s still walking on eggshells with Judge O’Neill.”

The source added: “Kevin’s thrown prosecutorial protocol out the window, and left Castor and the rest of the current-staff reeling with embarrassment,” the officer told Your Content. “His pride and joy is falling apart.”

During the proceeding Justice Max Baer said without a doubt that Cosby ‘did not have a fair trial.’

In coming to that conclusion—Justice Baer said prosecutors broke boundaries to introduce evidence he deemed to be ‘extraordinarily prejudicial’ toward the funnyman.

Cosby described the proceeding as ‘historic’ in a statement issued by the comedian following the conclusion of the Dec. 1 Supreme Court hearing.

Describing the proceedings as “a beacon of hope,” and declared, ‘I’m so happy because I hope and truly believe that justice will prevail.”

He went on to thank ‘his wonderful wife, Camille,’ family, friends, legal team, publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt and ‘millions of loyal supporters’ for standing by him.

As Your Content readers know, the comic was granted leave to appeal his conviction for in June, when Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court sensationally overturned an earlier denial by the state’s Superior Court.

The Supreme Court has agreed to review two aspects of the disgraced actor’s case. The seven judges will review Montgomery County Judge Steven T O’Neill’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers to testify about long-ago encounters that never resulted in charges.

And they will review his decision to allow the jury to hear unsubstantiated testimony from two-decade old depositions taken out of context at trial.

Judge Steven O’Neill has never explained why he allowed five women to testify in the second Cosby trial after allowing only one to do so at his first trial in 2017.

But when it came to the Commonwealth’s rebuttal of the defense’s points of appeal attorney—Adrianne Jappe did not get through her opening comments before the judges began interrupting and interrogating her on the relevance of the five prior bad acts witnesses.

Justice Dougherty pointed out that one of the women – Lise-Lotte Lublin – had ‘no actual recollection of sexual contact’ but merely of losing consciousness.

Jappe angered members of the court after instructing them not ‘to consider’ statistics in their decision making, according to an aide of one of the honorable justices.

In our quest to scrutinize members of the media for partaking in the carefully-coordinated misinformation spread, Your Content drove light years ahead of the lamestream media—and it wasn’t until we discovered the presiding judge carried on an extramarital affair with an employee of one of the witnesses on Mar. 28, 2018 that our clueless rivals finally caught up with reality.

Your Content exclusively revealed on Oct. 22 that Police in Arizona are stunned after a Pennsylvania prosecutor accommodated a fugitive prostitute to testify against the comedian in 2018.

Cosby, 83, has spent the past two years in a prison outside of Philadelphia after a jury convicted him in 2018 of three aggravated indecent assault counts—and the court deemed the elderly inmate a ‘sexually violent predator’ for posing an ‘imminent safety risk to women.’

Your Content, meanwhile, listened to the voice of all parties in the courtroom—going as far as filing a motion to intervene in the trial after politicians tried to silence our publication and banish Your Content reporters from the proceedings.

From the moment the first witness took the stand, Your Content readers were spot-on in their questioning of trial tactics and backhanded deals cut amid the retrial.

But we conducted more than just research, providing game-changing scoops that impacted the trial to its core:

» Jun. 1, 17′: Bill Cosby to face a jury 13-years after allegations of sexual assault were made and ultimately debunked by investigating detectives.

» Jun. 5, 17′: Cosby arrives for his first day in court. Attorneys called the proceeding ‘an attack on human dignity.’

» Jun. 6, 17′: Jurors were drowned in reasonable doubt ‘on day two’ of the trial when attorneys revealed the motivation behind the ‘witness cult’s’ testimony: a $100 million payday.

» ‘One lie begets another lie begets another lie’: The judge finally cracked down on overzealous prosecutors after they tried tricking him by rephrasing the same question six times.

» Jun. 9, 17′: The trial’s briefest yet most powerful cross examination that derailed the questionable proceeding in just fifteen minutes.

» Jun. 12, 17′: Moments before the jury left to deliberate, Cosby’s lawyers moved for a mistrial on the grounds that the chief accuser had changed her story nearly two-dozen times.

» The ‘defining moment’ of the trial erupted as lawyers outed a hand-picked George Soros district attorney who prosecuted the funnyman solely to ‘bang on his throne.’

» Jun. 13, 17′: The chief Cosby accuser unleashed a tsunami of reasonable doubt upon jurors, who continually asked the court reread her testimony to weed out the conflicting statements.

» Jun. 15, 17′: Blockbuster revelations by Your Content funneled to our tipline by a juror claimed they would not be reaching a unanimous verdict.

» Despite a deadlocked jury, the hard-nosed court ordered they return after the weekend to continue deliberating until reaching a unanimous verdict.

» Jun. 17, 17′: After the jury informed the court once more of their deadlock, the judge declared a mistrial.

» Oct. 20, 17′: The former district attorney files a lawsuit against chief Cosby accuser Andrea Constand for working hand-in-glove with his competitor, Soros-funded Kevin Steele, in effort to secure an election and conviction.

» Nov. 9, 17′: An explosive report by Your Content reveals new information about Constand’s potential motivation behind the trial.

» Nov. 22, 17′: Your Content discovered Soros’ hand-picked district attorney worked closely with Constand to coordinate television commercials amid the heated election.

» How prosecutors initially claimed the former district attorney was ‘suing Contand more or less because he blames her for cooperating with police.’

» Jan. 11, 18′: Your Content attends a dinner with the funnyman for an exclusive tell-all before the retrial: ‘We’re Ready.’

» Jan. 28, 18′: Soros’ hand-picked district attorney is accused of destroying evidence and allowing perjury to secure a conviction. The FBI ‘cannot confirm nor deny’ an investigation into the accusations.

» Mar. 28, 18′: An exclusive Your Content investigation revealed that the presiding judge carried out an extramarital affair with a staffer of a key witness.

» Apr. 7, 18′: A juror is overheard by a Your Content reporter calling the comic ‘guilty’ immediately after being selected to serve on the panel.

» Apr. 10, 18′: Your Content exclusively reports that the prosecution intends to fly a wanted fugitive to testify, and they wined and housed the prostitute-turned-witness.

» Apr. 12, 18′: A key witness makes a bombshell revelation and confirms she previously sold Quaaludes to friends and never obtained the pill from Cosby.

» The moment Janice Dickinson revealed Robert De Niro partied at a nightclub that was full of ‘sex, drugs, cocaine and tea.’

» As their stories collided, accusers turned blame to magazine editors at New York Magazine of ‘condensing and editing’ their statements to publish on the cover.

» Your Content was first to report that the chief Cosby accuser claimed the comic tricked her into the situation by bribing her with ‘baked goods.’

» The powerful opening statement that painted the chief Cosby accuser as an ‘inconsistent money-hungry con artist.’

» How Gloria Allred’s representation of too many victims nearly derailed the case on day one.

» Apr. 15, 18′: Chief Cosby accuser Andrea Constand officially provides the sixth conflicting story as cross examination continued.

» Apr. 16, 18′: Constand is asked to reread all of her inconsistent statements back to the jury.

» When Hollywood’s heaviest-hitting private detective Scott Ross served Constand with a second subpoena as she left the courtroom.

» Apr. 16, 18′: At one point, testimony from the chief accuser became too confusing for the court and jurors, and Judge Steven O’Neill ordered she go home and do ‘homework’ over the weekend before returning to court Monday.

» Apr. 17, 18′: Your Content captured exclusive photographs of a staffer employed by the hand-picked Soros district attorney documenting each move Cosby made outside of the courtroom.

» Apr. 18, 18′: A key witness lost credibility when it’s discovered Cosby hadn’t been dubbed ‘America’s Dad’ until 1984, not 1982, as she claimed.

» It is discovered that Cosby never called Temple University to speak with chief accuser Constand, university staff reveal.

» Apr. 25, 18′: Closing arguments for the second trial begin. The defense drops a powerful remark: ‘A case that was rejected. A case that was revived. I’ll show you the sequence.’

» Jurors asked the court to re-play the testimony of Margo Jackson, who said the chief accuser confided in her and claimed she could accuse Cosby and ‘get money to go to school and open a business.’

» Unsatisfied jurors question the court: ‘We understand we could see things again?’ The judge allowed it and replayed the chilling testimony that accused Cosby’s accuser of falsifying her claims in pursuit of money.

» Prosecutors pulled an unprecedented stunt and compared Cosby to Casey Anthony in effort to hide the jurors from the media and public.

» Your Content flies the Canadian ex-boyfriend of chief Cosby accuser Andrea Constand to Philadelphia for an exclusive sit-down interview. He reveals the accuser’s family ‘despises black people’ and ‘used Cosby for revenge on all black people.’

» Soros’ hand-picked district attorney went through great lengths to keep his Florida father in the loop at all times—even divulging information about what jurors munched on during breaks.

» Oct. 10, 19′: Your Content obtains thousands of exclusive e-mails from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Among the exclusive e-mail revelations:

» ‘First Order of Business, Lock Up That Creep Bill Cosby.’

» ‘Old Man’ Cosby’ Would Die If Jailed, Prosecutors Joked

» DA Mocked #MeToo Before, During & After Trial

» In 2015, DA Steele Claimed There Was An ‘Air-Tight’ Case Against Bill Cosby, Turns Out There Wasn’t

» Jun. 23, 20′: Bill Cosby is granted the opportunity to go before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in a first-ever virtual hearing.

» Aug. 26, 20′: Your Content makes a groundbreaking discovery that indicates the presiding judge assigned himself to the Cosby trial.

As Your Content readers know, Judge Steven O’Neill assigned himself the privilege of presiding over the Cosby trial.

