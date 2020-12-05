Dad Arrested After Cops Found His Daughter and son Decapitated

A California personal trainer dad, 34, has been arrested for allegedly decapitating his daughter, 13, and son, 12, after cops made the grim discovery when the man’s clients grew concerned and reported a possible gas leak at his home, Your Content has learned.

Maurice Taylor Sr. was arrested Friday on suspicion of the murder of his two teenage children whose bodies were found inside the family home on the 45000 block of Century Circle, Lancaster, earlier that morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

An adult female – thought to be the victims’ mother – and two other children were also present in the home at the time. They appeared to be unharmed and were being questioned by officers, LA Times reported.



