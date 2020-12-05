Saturday, December 5, 2020
Nashville Nurse Shot Dead While Driving to St Thomas West Hospital for ICU Shift

A ‘dedicated’ Tennessee nurse working on the front-line of the COVID-19 pandemic was shot and killed in her car as she drove to work on Thursday, Your Content has learned.

Caitlyn Marie Kaufman, 26, was on her way to her night shift at St Thomas West Hospital in Nashville on Dec. 4, when her car was struck by gunfire around 6:30 p.m.

The ICU nurse managed to pull over to the side of the road on Interstate 440 West.

Police approached her car around 8:25 p.m. after finding it on the hard shoulder and called for back-up, according to reports.

Kaufman died of her injuries at the scene. It is not yet known why her car was targeted, and no arrests have been made, The Sun reports.

