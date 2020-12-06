Private Jetliner Guru, Paul Alexander, Arrested for Sex Trafficking Children

The CEO of a private jet company has been charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking minors after a months-long investigation by the NYPD and the New York Attorney General’s office, Your Content has learned.

Paul Alexander, 57, who is already a registered sex offender, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sex trafficking children throughout New York City, the AG’s office announced.

The investigation claims it used undercover agents, covert recording devices and social media to catch Alexander as he charged an undercover police officer $300 for sex with a 12-year-old and 14-year-old child.

According to his record on the New York sex offender registry, Alexander has previously been convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

- Advertisement -

The investigation into Alexander, named ‘Operation Mile High’ due to his profession, was first launched in March after he was reported to the NYPD by a female minor, according to a statement from the AG’s office.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]