Feds Probe Harrison Deal Death as Thousands Speculate the Intern Was Assassinated
Feds Probe Harrison Deal Death as Thousands Speculate the Intern Was Assassinated

By Jonathan Lee Riches
The FBI is examining surveillance video collected from an expanded area around Pooler, Ga, in an effort to locate additional clues in the investigation into a fatal car accident resulting in the untimely death of Harrison Deal, an intern for Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and the boyfriend of Gov. Brian Kemp’s daughter, Your Content has exclusively learned

What’s more, federal agents are looking at ‘all possibilities’ surrounding the 20-year-old’s death.

Georgia police told The Post that it will take “some time” to learn what led to the three-car crash that killed the ambitious 20-year-old.

“The investigation is underway and may take some time,” according to Pooler police spokeswoman Lindsey Heintzman, who initially said Saturday that the investigation could take over a month, without elaborating.

There were only three people involved in the crash, each driving one of the vehicles. The other two drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released, The Post reports.

Witnesses told investigators they ‘heard an explosion’ seconds before the deadly accident, a well-placed source who spoke under the condition of anonymity as the investigation is ongoing told Your Content.

“When any individual this active in politics dies, of course it raises suspicion of foul play,” the well-placed source exclusively revealed to Your Content, noting the investigation has even caught the attention of the White House.

“This goes as high as the West Wing. The minimal details available to the general public certainly raise suspicion.”

Allegations of fraud during Georgia’s November elections have placed the state’s special Senate elections under intense scrutiny.

If Loeffler and fellow Republican Perdue lose the elections, Democrats may be able to gain control of the U.S. Senate.

At Friday’s rally, Vice President Pence assured Georgia Republicans that the polls would be “secure.”

Loeffler’s opponent in a special election in January, Reverend Raphael Warnock, tweeted his condolences.

“I pray for Harrison Deal, a young staffer for @KLoeffler’s campaign, and for his family, friends, co-workers and all those mourning his loss, and I ask Georgians to join me in offering condolences to his loved ones,” Warnock wrote.

Warnock and Loeffler are expected to face off in contention for the Senate seat left vacant by the 2019 retirement of Senator Johnny Isakson.

Loeffler’s campaign has attempted to paint Warnock as pushing a “radical” agenda.

In response, Warnock’s campaign has alleged that Loeffler violated ethics laws by directing viewers of an interview held at the Capitol to a website where contributions could be made to her campaign.

