Florida Man Faces Attempted Murder After He ‘Shot Burglar with an Assault Rifle’

A Florida man faces an attempted murder charge after he chased a supposed home burglar into the street and allegedly shot him multiple times while the man begged for his life, Your Content has learned.

Corthoris Jenkins, 28, of Miami, was arrested December 1, after police found him near the shooting scene, which was about 582 feet from his home.

Jenkins was then charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

He was accused of using an assault-style rifle to shoot Xavier West, who Jenkins and his girlfriend claim had broken into Jenkins’ apartment.

Jenkins told police he had been in his bedroom playing video games when West broke into the apartment.

Instead of calling 911, police said that Jenkins picked up his rifle and then chased West out of the home and down the street, the Miami Herald reported.

