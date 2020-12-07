Florida Teen Charged With Attempted Murder on Police Officers

A 14-year-old boy in Florida has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after opening fire on deputies in Hardee County, Your Content has learned.

The incident happened on November 26 in Wauchula, where the three deputies were sent to respond to a potential burglary.

When they arrived at the site, the 14-year-old, who has not been named, opened fire on the deputies, and they then returned with fire of their own the teen had both a shotgun and a pistol at his disposal when he opened fire.

The deputies struck the teen, which required him to be hospitalized at Tampa General Hospital. reported by 10 Tampa Bay.

- Advertisement -

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]