Monday, December 7, 2020
Monday, December 7, 2020
News Tip?
FLORIDA

Florida Teen Charged With Attempted Murder on Police Officers

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A 14-year-old boy in Florida has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after opening fire on deputies in Hardee County, Your Content has learned.

The incident happened on November 26 in Wauchula, where the three deputies were sent to respond to a potential burglary.

When they arrived at the site, the 14-year-old, who has not been named, opened fire on the deputies, and they then returned with fire of their own the teen had both a shotgun and a pistol at his disposal when he opened fire.

The deputies struck the teen, which required him to be hospitalized at Tampa General Hospital. reported by 10 Tampa Bay.

- Advertisement -

__
Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
15,369,046
confirmed cases
Updated on December 7, 2020 10:03 pm
united states
290,443
deaths
Updated on December 7, 2020 10:03 pm
united states
6,096,357
active
Updated on December 7, 2020 10:03 pm
united states
8,982,246
recovered
Updated on December 7, 2020 10:03 pm
World
67,934,939
confirmed cases
Updated on December 7, 2020 10:03 pm
world
1,550,169
deaths
Updated on December 7, 2020 10:03 pm
world
19,863,753
active
Updated on December 7, 2020 10:03 pm
world
46,521,017
recovered
Updated on December 7, 2020 10:03 pm

Related Articles

FLORIDA

Man Sentenced to 90 Years Imprisonment for Marijuana Charges in Florida to Be Freed After 31 Years

Your Content Staff - 1
A Florida man who spent three decades behind bars for marijuana charges may receive an early release.
Read more
FLORIDA

Man Sentenced to 90 Years Imprisonment for Marijuana Charges in Florida to Be Freed After 31 Years

Your Content Staff - 0
A Florida man who spent three decades behind bars for marijuana charges may receive an early release.
Read more
FLORIDA

Man Sentenced to 90 Years Imprisonment for Marijuana Charges in Florida to Be Freed After 31 Years

Your Content Staff - 0
A Florida man who spent three decades behind bars for marijuana charges may receive an early release.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.