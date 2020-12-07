Monday, December 7, 2020
News Tip?
Breaking News Alert - YC Newsroom (YC.NEWS)
NEWS FLASH

Delco: Heavy Fire Erupts in Parkside Boro, Firefighter Injured: Developing Now

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Fire crews are swarming Parkside Boro in Delaware County for reports of a residential home on fire, and Your Content has learned at-least one firefighter has been injured so far.

The fire erupted at 12 W Chelton Road.

Law enforcement on the scene tell Your Content ‘heavy fire is showing.’

Developing now… Details to follow.

