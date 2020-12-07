MLB Legend Dick Allen Dead at 78

Dick Allen, who won the American League’s Most Valuable Player award in 1972 with the Chicago White Sox, has passed away at the age of 78, his family announced Monday, Your Content can tragically report.

#RIP Dick Allen



The Phillies retired Dick Allen’s #15 just 3 months ago



Phils owner John Middleton made sure that happened. Dick Allen should be in the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/L8Hjd8rMud — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 7, 2020

“With sadness in our hearts, we need to share that Dick passed away this afternoon at his home in Wampum (Pennsylvania),” his family said on his official Twitter account.

Allen had won the National League’s Rookie of the Year award in 1964 with the Phillies, with a league-leading 13 triples and a .318 batting average in 162 games for Philadelphia.