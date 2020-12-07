Monday, December 7, 2020
Monday, December 7, 2020
MLB Legend Dick Allen Dead at 78
MLB Legend Dick Allen Dead at 78

Dick Allen, who won the American League’s Most Valuable Player award in 1972 with the Chicago White Sox, has passed away at the age of 78, his family announced Monday, Your Content can tragically report.

“With sadness in our hearts, we need to share that Dick passed away this afternoon at his home in Wampum (Pennsylvania),” his family said on his official Twitter account.

Allen had won the National League’s Rookie of the Year award in 1964 with the Phillies, with a league-leading 13 triples and a .318 batting average in 162 games for Philadelphia.

