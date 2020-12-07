Monday, December 7, 2020
Police in Delaware County Locate Body in Ridley Creek

Police in Delaware County have found a dead body in Ridley Creek moments ago, Your Content has learned.

According to law enforcement … City of Chester Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 1400 block of Morton Ave for the report of a male in the water having a seizure.

It was further reported that the male had fallen into the water that runs along the 1300 block of Sun Drive. This body of water is known as Ridley Creek.

The City of Chester Fire Department, Members from the City of Chester Police Department’s dive unit, the Eddystone Police Department, and Delaware County Emergency Services were all on location assisting with the search.

Due to numerous hazardous conditions, the search had concluded for the evening and the body had not been located.

On Sunday December 6, the entire search team in addition of PaWSAR continued their search for the victim.

After many hours of searching, the search once again had concluded with negative results.

On Monday December 7, members of the search team, in addition with Delaware State Police Dive Unitwere beginning to reconvene the search.

At approximately 1025 hours Lt. Joseph Pretti from the Eddystone Police Department had informed Off Jeffrey Linowski, Chester Police Department’s Dive Team Coordinator, that he had located the victim in Ridley Creek behind the North View Apartments located in the 1100 block of Eddystone Ave. The body was then recovered by the Chester City police Department’s dive unit.

