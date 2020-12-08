Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Fire Crews Respond to Panera Bread in Springfield, Delaware County, for Reported Fire

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Firefighters are responding to Panera Bread in Springfield Township in Delaware County for reports of a fire, Your Content is learning.

The fire appears to have been extinguished.

