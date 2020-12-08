Marple Police Officer Dies of Natural Cause While On Duty

An officer from the Marple Township Police Department died of natural causes while on duty Tuesday, Your Content can tragically report.

“The Marple Township Police Department has experienced a significant loss to our police family today.” Marple Police said in a statement.

“One of our officers passed suddenly while working and serving this community.

“On behalf of the entire Police Department and Township of Marple, please keep our officer’s family in your prayers and hearts during this unimaginably difficult time.”

