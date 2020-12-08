Senator Doug Jones Rumored to Be Picked by Biden to Serve as Attorney General

President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly nearing a final decision on his pick for U.S. Attorney General and according to NBC News, Senator Doug Jones of Alabama is the frontrunner for the position.
“President-elect Joe Biden is nearing a final decision on his selection for attorney general, with Alabama Sen. Doug Jones now seen as the leading contender, three sources familiar with the discussions tell @mikememoli, @kwelkernbc, @carolelee and me,” NBC News White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett reported on Twitter Tuesday. “Biden has also been considering Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland, who was denied a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 by a Republican-led Senate, and Sally Yates, a former deputy Attorney General, sources say.”
