Senator Doug Jones Rumored to Be Picked by Biden to Serve as Attorney General

“President-elect Joe Biden is nearing a final decision on his selection for attorney general, with Alabama Sen. Doug Jones now seen as the leading contender, three sources familiar with the discussions tell @mikememoli, @kwelkernbc, @carolelee and me,” NBC News White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett reported on Twitter Tuesday. “Biden has also been considering Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland, who was denied a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 by a Republican-led Senate, and Sally Yates, a former deputy Attorney General, sources say.”