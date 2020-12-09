Wednesday, December 9, 2020
President Trump White House Briefing November 5
All 50 States Certify Presidential Election Results

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have now certified their presidential results, as the Electoral College process moves forward with the meeting of electors on Monday, Your Content has learned.

NEWS FLASH

Marple Police Officer Dies Suddenly While On Duty

Your Content Staff
An officer from the Marple Township Police Department died of natural causes while on duty.
NEWS FLASH

California 'Has Become Complacent and Entitled' as Elon Musk CONFIRMS Move to Texas

Your Content Staff
Elon Musk has confirmed he has relocated to Texas following a feud with California lawmakers.
NEWS FLASH

Senator Doug Jones Rumored to Be Picked by Biden to Serve as Attorney General

Your Content Staff
President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly nearing a final decision on his pick for U.S....
