Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians Allowed Him to Stay Ahead of Nearby States, Reopen Plans on Track
CORONAVIRUS

Gov. Tom Wolf Tests Positive for COVID-19

Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, Your Content has learned.

His office released a statement from the governor on Wednesday afternoon.

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.” Gov. Wolf wrote in a statement.

“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”

