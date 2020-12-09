Joe Biden’s Son, Hunter, Reveals Prosecutors Told Him He’s the Target of a Federal Investigation

President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation, Your Content is learning.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement by President-elect Biden’s transition office.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment, the Associated Press reports.

The statement was put out by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Delaware office.

- Advertisement -

NBC News reported that Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle had an IRS lien against them for unpaid taxes amounting to $112,805.09 – though it’s unclear if this is connected to the ongoing investigation.

Joe Biden’s Wednesday statement echoes the support he gave for his son during the first presidential debate against Trump, who mocked Hunter Biden for his drug use.

Biden had just finished talking about Beau Biden when the president interjected: “Are you talking about Hunter? He got thrown out of the military for cocaine use.”

“My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem. He’s fixed it, he’s worked on it. And I’m proud of him. I’m proud of my son,” the former vice president said then.

As Your Content previously reported, Tony Bobulinski is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar.

Fox News was first to report the rumor—but a source traveling with President Trump verified the claim when asked by Your Content.

“He accepted the invitation—now the question is: Will he be permitted in with the campaign?” an insider traveling with President Trump told Your Content on Oct. 22.

As Your Content previously reported, Hunter Biden is said to have used Facetime to chat with a naked 14-year-old girl and investigators are in possession of his laptop allegedly containing images depicting child pornography, according to the New York Post.

What’s more, Delaware State Police have been tasked with investigating the presidential candidate’s son.

The bombshell revelations surfaced Tuesday night when Rudy Giuliani appeared on Newsmax TV and broke the news that a text message between Hunter and Joe indicates potentially nefarious activity, including Facetiming naked, between Hunter and an unnamed 14-year-old girl.

Giuliani has not revealed any of the images, even in a censored form, and Your Content has not been able to confirm their existence.

A source close to the matter, though, who claims to have seen the images on Hunter’s laptop, told Revolver that about one-third of the images are of the same underage girl.

Some of the images are topless, while in others she is shown in suggestive positions with Hunter himself, the outlet reports.

The New York Post, which also has a copy of Hunter’s hard drive, has already reported that the laptop has a vast trove of sexual videos and images. Giuliani’s claim, though, is the first public allegation that these materials could be criminal in nature.

The New York Post confirmed porn was found on Hunter’s laptop: “A computer camera roll of nearly 25,000 images is loaded with sexually explicit selfies and porn (which The Post is not publishing).”

According to a source close to the investigation—the Department of Justice assigned their top special victims unit team to comb through the material.

An FBI subpoena from December 2019 shows Joshua Wilson is the agent who signed the order to seize Hunter’s laptop—and Your Content has learned Wilson is the top FBI agent specializing in investigation of child porn.

This is a developing breaking news story. Check back with Your Content throughout the afternoon for an updated version.

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]