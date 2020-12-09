Police in Marple to Take Remainder of Week Off to Mourn Sudden Death of Fellow Officer

Marple Township Police Department has closed for the week as officers mourn the sudden death of one of their own while on duty, Your Content has learned. Officers and staff will return Dec. 14.

“The Marple Township Police Department has experienced a significant loss to our police family today. One of our officers passed suddenly while working and serving this community. On behalf of the entire Police Department and Township of Marple, please keep our officer’s family in your prayers and hearts during this unimaginably difficult time.”

“To our cherished community: Please know that the safety of your families, businesses, and places of worship remains a top priority. Numerous neighboring police departments immediately offered their support and assistance to us, and I graciously accepted. So, to allow all our officers and staff time to grieve, all emergency calls and requests for service will be handled by police officers from other jurisdictions for a limited time.

“Your Marple Police Officers and civilian staff are a tight group,” it continued. “Our hearts are shattered for our officer’s family, but we will remain at their side for as long as it takes and for whatever they need.”

an officer from Marple Township Police Department died suddenly while on duty Tuesday.

Your Content will not identify the officer until after the department makes the name public.