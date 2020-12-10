Thursday, December 10, 2020
World premiere of Disney-Pixar's 'Finding Dory' at the El Capitan Theatre - Arrivals Featuring: Ellen Degeneres Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 08 Jun 2016 Credit: Apega/WENN.com
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday announced that she’s tested positive for COVID-19, Your Content has learned.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she wrote in a social media post announcing her diagnosis. “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

It was not immediately clear whether DeGeneres’ wife, retired actress Portia de Rossi, also contracted COVID-19.

DeGeneres is the latest celebrity to announce a positive coronavirus test. Several others, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Bryan Cranston, Kevin Heart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, have also tested positive for COVID-19 since the global coronavirus pandemic began late last year.

