Firefighters Swarm SCI Phoenix for Reported Laundry Room Fire, Bill Cosby Housed at Jail

Firefighters from nearly twenty departments are swarming SCI Phoenix for a reported fire in the laundry room, Your Content is first to report.

According to law enforcement sources … fire crews responded to the prison located at 1200 Mokychic Rd in Collegeville, Pa., for the reported fire at about 1:22 a.m. Thursday.

Developing now…

UPDATE – 2:16A: Dispatchers are requesting additional fire stations respond to the prison.

UPDATE – 1:55A: Dispatchers are requesting additional fire stations respond to the prison.

More fire crews are responding.

SCI Phoenix is a maximum security, 3,830-bed, handicap-accessible, state-of-the-art prison which began operating earlier this year.

The prison is brand new, and said to be state of the art.

The Inquirer reported the facility.had ‘limited access to water’ and the state’s most restricted telephone policy.

The $400 million prison is staffed by 1,200 full-time employees and features 164 acreage inside its double ring of razor wire fences and a 1.5 mile perimeter.