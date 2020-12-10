Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Famous for ‘Friday’ Dead at 62

Tommy “Tiny” Lister from ‘Friday’ and other notable films has died, Your Content can tragically report. He was 62.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they got a call to the actor’s Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday, just before 3 PM, for an unconscious male.

TMZ reports Tommy was not transported to the hospital, as he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lister is perhaps best known for his roles as the neighborhood lovable bully Deebo in the 1995 film Friday and its 2000 sequel and as President Lindberg in The Fifth Element.

A coroner was on the scene where the Compton, California native was found, though his cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

His manager Cindy Cowan told Variety on Thursday that he had displayed coronavirus symptoms, and had missed shooting on a film project amid the ailment. She told the AP that he had battled COVID-19 earlier this year.

‘America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already,’ he said.

Lister also appeared in films such as Austin Powers in Goldmember, Jackie Brown, The Fifth Element and The Dark Knight. He was also involved with professional wrestling, and played opposite Hulk Hogan in 1989’s No Holds Barred.

He tangled with Hogan in the main event of the WWE’s 1989 SummerSlam, forming a tag team with the late Macho Man Randy Savage against Hogan and Brutus Beefcake.

He also was in the defunct WCW wrestling organization in 1996 billed as Z-Gangsta.