Florida Trucker Trio Kidnapped by Masked Men, Tied up and Tortured for Hours Before Being EXECUTED

Three Florida truckers were kidnapped, tied up and tortured for hours over the weekend before being shot execution style leaving two of them dead, Your Content has learned.

Osmar Oliva, 50, and Johan Gonzalez Quesada, 26, were killed then dumped in the yard of a home. the survivor was able to flag for help a third man, who has not been named, is in a critical condition at Ryder Trauma Center.

Police in Opa-locka are now hunting the masked killers after they shot their victims one by one while in the back of a moving truck, reported by The Miami Herald.



__

