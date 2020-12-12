Funeral Arrangements Set for Decorated Marple Police Officer Brian Niedelman

Funeral arrangements are finalized for a decorated Marple Township Police Officer who suddenly died while on duty last week, Your Content has learned.

Brian Paul Niedelman, 32, on Dec. 8, 2020, of Westtown, formerly of Sharon Hill, PA, could only be described as ‘a loving, caring’ officer who selflessly served the community.

Survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Lacey M. (nee Carney), his children Mason P. and Ella M. his parents Paula (nee Stankiewicz) and Philip E. Niedelman, his brothers Philip Jr., and Kevin (Caitlyn), and his sisters Melissa and Valerie (Jerry) Colvin.

“Brian was loved and admired by all who he came into contact with, and was most known for his Delco gear and his witty sense of humor.” reads the heroic officer’s obituary.

“He lit up any room he walked into and everyone immediately gravitated to him. His family was everything to him, especially his wife, and two kids, Mason and Ella, who he loved spending time with outdoors.

“Some of Brian’s most treasured memories were those spent at the Jersey shore with family and friends; he was the best sandwich- making, cooler-packing stud around. Brian would drop everything to help any friend or family in need. He will be best remembered for his unconditional love and constant smile on his face.”

A fundraiser to benefit the decorated officer’s family was launched Thursday Marple Township Police Dept. Chief Brandon Graeff—and as of 10 p.m. Dec. 10, over $45,000 of the $75,000 goal was reached.

“The Marple Township Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Brian Niedelman #67, who served the Department for three and a half years.” reads the fundraiser.

“Officer Niedelman tragically passed on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Prior to working for Marple Township, Officer Niedelman served with the Amtrak and Collingdale Police Departments.

“Officer Niedelman is survived by his wife, Lacey, and two young children.”

