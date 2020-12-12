Saturday, December 12, 2020
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Person Gives $5,000 Tip to Local Eatery Amid Closures
Person Gives $5,000 Tip to Local Delaware County Eatery Amid Closures

A generous customer left a $5,000 tip to support a Pennsylvania restaurant that was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus situation, Your Content has learned.

“We have no words other than THANK YOU!” Anthony’s at Paxon Hollow wrote on Facebook Saturday. “Unbelievable support for our staff here!

“Thank you for helping our staff get though the holidays! We LOVE and APPRECIATE you ALL! We have the best community around!”

The Italian eatery—located in Marple Twp., Pennsylvania—was ordered to close by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf due to the coronavirus situation.

As Your Content readers know, in-person indoor dining at businesses in the retail food services industry, including, but not limited to, bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events is prohibited.

