Philly Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

The first shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will arrive at hospitals in Philadelphia Tuesday and will be available for healthcare workers on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

According to NBC 10, Philadelphia health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley made the announcement while speaking with Dr. Ala Stanford, the founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, during a talkback for NBC10 on Sunday.

“We’re going to distribute it to hospitals,” Dr. Farley said. “Initially to a small number of hospitals and redistribute it to every other hospital in the city. That should happen on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday the first healthcare workers in the city, the people who are exposed to COVID every single day, will get the opportunity to get the vaccine.”