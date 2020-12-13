Sunday, December 13, 2020
Sunday, December 13, 2020
Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere
Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

By Your Content Staff


The official character list for Scream 5 has been unveiled, Your Content is first to report. The title hearkens back to the very first installment of the series, which was also named ‘Scream.’

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

Neve Campbell will return as Sidney Prescott.

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

Jack Quaid will take on the role of Richie Kirsch–a fresh Woodsboro stud.

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

Dylan Minnette is slated to play Wes Hicks. He and his family of three are fresh faces to the town of Woodsboro.

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere
Courtney Cox has returned to her role of feisty journalist Gale Weathers for the fifth installment of the Scream series. Her ex-husband David Arquette has also returned as Deputy Dewey.

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

Jenna Ortega to play Tara Carpenter, a Woodsboro newbie.

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

…. and Melissa Barrera as her sister, Sam Carpenter

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

Dylan Minnette is slated to play Wes Hicks, relative of Deputy Judy Hicks.

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

…. and of course, Marley Shelton will return as Deputy Judy Hicks.

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

Jasmin Savoy-Brown will play Mindy Meeks-Martin, a new sibling to surface in the Meeks-Martin family.

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

The male in the family–Chad Meeks-Martin–will be played by Mason Gooding.

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

Heather Matarazzo returns to the big screen as Woodsboro native, Martha Meeks-Martin.

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

Mikey Madison will play Amber Freeman, another fresh face in Woodsboro.

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

Sonia Ben Ammar will play Liv McKenzie, another fresh face in Woodsboro.

Scream 5 Characters REVEALED Ahead of 2022 Virtual Premiere

David Arquette returns to Woodsboro as Deputy Dewey.

As Your Content readers exclusively know, Selena Gomez is said to be making a surprise appearance on the latest Scream chapter.

“As for Selena Gomez — I’m not at liberty to say what her business on set is. That’s for the higher ups to reveal.”

A second source says Gomez will play the hotshot celebrity who typically dies within the first fifteen minutes of the film.

“Selina has been using the coronavirus quarantine break to her advantage,” a longtime friend told Your Content Saturday.

“It’s nobody’s place except the studio’s to confirm anything in-depth. Obviously it’s common knowledge she has been actively on set.”

According to the friend, Gomez herself can’t comment about the film due to studio agreements.

Ortega described the film as ‘a top secret project’ during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Sonia Ammar, an up-and-coming French-Arab singer, model and actor, also joined the cast of “Scream 5,” Spyglass and Paramount’s relaunch of the famous horror film franchise, Variety previously reported.

According to People Magazine, Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding, both 23, reacted to the news on social media, where the Thirteen Reasons Why star tweeted, “[Scream] is one of my favorite movies/franchises of all time and i honestly could not be more excited to be a part of this.”

Gooding, whose father is Cuba Gooding Jr., echoed his sentiments in his own post, writing, “the most nerveracking aspect about joining a franchise is hoping you do right by the fans, and honor what came before you… well, here’s to trying our best to deliver on that front 💕 spooky season just got a lil spookier 🔪😱.”

Last month, Arquette said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that working alongside his ex-wife on the upcoming Scream sequel will be no big deal.

The pair originally met on the set of the 1996 original Scream and tied the knot in 1999, later splitting 2010 and finalizing their divorce three years later, according to People Magazine.

The film is expected to be in theaters on January 14, 2022.

