The official character list for Scream 5 has been unveiled, Your Content is first to report. The title hearkens back to the very first installment of the series, which was also named ‘Scream.’

Neve Campbell will return as Sidney Prescott.

Jack Quaid will take on the role of Richie Kirsch–a fresh Woodsboro stud.

Dylan Minnette is slated to play Wes Hicks. He and his family of three are fresh faces to the town of Woodsboro.

- Advertisement - Courtney Cox has returned to her role of feisty journalist Gale Weathers for the fifth installment of the Scream series. Her ex-husband David Arquette has also returned as Deputy Dewey.

Jenna Ortega to play Tara Carpenter, a Woodsboro newbie.

…. and Melissa Barrera as her sister, Sam Carpenter

Dylan Minnette is slated to play Wes Hicks, relative of Deputy Judy Hicks.

…. and of course, Marley Shelton will return as Deputy Judy Hicks.

Jasmin Savoy-Brown will play Mindy Meeks-Martin, a new sibling to surface in the Meeks-Martin family.

The male in the family–Chad Meeks-Martin–will be played by Mason Gooding.

Heather Matarazzo returns to the big screen as Woodsboro native, Martha Meeks-Martin.

Mikey Madison will play Amber Freeman, another fresh face in Woodsboro.

Sonia Ben Ammar will play Liv McKenzie, another fresh face in Woodsboro.

David Arquette returns to Woodsboro as Deputy Dewey.

As Your Content readers exclusively know, Selena Gomez is said to be making a surprise appearance on the latest Scream chapter.

“As for Selena Gomez — I’m not at liberty to say what her business on set is. That’s for the higher ups to reveal.”

A second source says Gomez will play the hotshot celebrity who typically dies within the first fifteen minutes of the film.

“Selina has been using the coronavirus quarantine break to her advantage,” a longtime friend told Your Content Saturday.

“It’s nobody’s place except the studio’s to confirm anything in-depth. Obviously it’s common knowledge she has been actively on set.”

According to the friend, Gomez herself can’t comment about the film due to studio agreements.

Ortega described the film as ‘a top secret project’ during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Sonia Ammar, an up-and-coming French-Arab singer, model and actor, also joined the cast of “Scream 5,” Spyglass and Paramount’s relaunch of the famous horror film franchise, Variety previously reported.

According to People Magazine, Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding, both 23, reacted to the news on social media, where the Thirteen Reasons Why star tweeted, “[Scream] is one of my favorite movies/franchises of all time and i honestly could not be more excited to be a part of this.”

Gooding, whose father is Cuba Gooding Jr., echoed his sentiments in his own post, writing, “the most nerveracking aspect about joining a franchise is hoping you do right by the fans, and honor what came before you… well, here’s to trying our best to deliver on that front 💕 spooky season just got a lil spookier 🔪😱.”

Last month, Arquette said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that working alongside his ex-wife on the upcoming Scream sequel will be no big deal.

The pair originally met on the set of the 1996 original Scream and tied the knot in 1999, later splitting 2010 and finalizing their divorce three years later, according to People Magazine.

The film is expected to be in theaters on January 14, 2022.