AG Josh Shapiro Signs Pennsylvania Electoral College Votes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has certified Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, photographs obtained by Your Content reveal.
“I just cast my electoral vote in Pennsylvania for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Shapiro declared Monday morning.
“The American people voted ✔️
“Joe Biden got the most votes ✔️
“States certified election results ✔️
“The electoral college cast votes ✔️
“Next up: Inauguration Day 🇺🇸”
As Your Content readers know, the 59th Electoral College in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania convened for the business of casting, certifying and transmitting votes for President and Vice President of the United States Monday morning.
