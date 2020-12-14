Casey Anthony Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Bar Hopping in Tampa

Casey Anthony—dubbed the most hated mom in America—has tested positive for the coronavirus after bar hopping in West Palm Beach the past two weekends, according to two individuals who exclusively told Your Content they’ve been placed under quarantine pending their test results.

The two informants—who spoke only under the condition of anonymity due to a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement between their employer—told Your Content the test results came back early Monday morning.

“We were told to quarantine after being exposed to a ‘coronavirus positive patient’ only to find out patient zero is Casey Anthony,” the first insider told Your Content.

The group—consisting of five individuals not including Casey—have been placed under quarantine after having constant contact with the monstrous mom, who they allege tested positive after ‘exhibiting obvious signs and symptoms’ of the virus but going out anyway.

“I kept as far a distance I could when I saw Casey Sunday night,” the insider continued, noting the mom visited O’Sheas Irish Pub in West Palm Beach in addition to three other locations.

“She was exhibiting obvious signs and symptoms of the virus during the entire week leading up to this weekend. She looked like hell—low and behold, she has the virus.”

According to the second source, Casey went bar hopping this past weekend, but those closest to her believe the monster mom contracted the virus sometime the weekend before.

“She wasn’t feeling well and cancelled on us for three weeks claiming she had the virus,” the second quarantined insider told Your Content, noting Casey was out and about on Fri. Dec. 4 and Sat. Dec. 5.

“Despite looking like horrific and feeling ill, she went bar hopping and went to get tested after the weekend to delay quarantining.”

The two say co-workers are especially frustrated after officials in Palm Beach enacted a curfew to take effect tonight giving the hated mom ‘what she wanted and more.’

“Seriously—a curfew after nearly one year into the virus? What a joke. They should’ve been proactive,” the insider said. “What good does a curfew do when we’re all sick or exposed?

“Casey got exactly what she wanted and more. She delayed quarantining and had the nerve to turn around and tell us to ‘get over it.’”

The curfew will be in place Monday, Dec. 14, from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. and will remain in effect until modified or rescinded, FOX 29 reported.

According to the Palm Beach Police Department, there will be exceptions for travel associated with medical care, work, school, or religious service attendance.

To make matters absolutely worse—the two say the curfew gave the lethal mom leverage to dodge responsibility, text messages exchanged between one insider and Casey reveal.

“‘The curfew is in effect now so what difference does it make that you’re in quarantine dude?’” Casey Anthony wrote in a group chat with seven others.

“’It’s the f***ing flu. It won’t kill you so chill. You’re literally acting like it’s the plague. I have weekends to myself. I’m an adult. I can go out if I feel up to going out. I wasn’t tested yet.’” Anthony unwarily reacted.

One person countered with a wisecrack that set Casey off the edge: “’Yeah I don’t think you’re in any position to give advice on what will or won’t kill someone.’”

An infuriated Casey quickly replied: “’Lol. Well, I won’t be available obviously because of quarantine, so I’ll check back soon.’”

The group chat concluded with one member calling the sneaky drunk out for previously crying wolf about the virus to avoid work matters.

“’This marks your third coronavirus excuse. Ta!’”

Anthony was acquitted in 2008 of the murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee after a highly publicized trial.

Prosecutors alleged that she was a party girl who had killed her daughter to live a carefree life free of parental responsibility, but a jury found her not guilty.