Los Angeles: First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive at LAX

A FedEx plane carrying the region’s first shipments landed at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night, Your Content is first to reveal.
“The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles at LAX.” the airport tweeted Sunday night.
“This is a major milestone for science, our country and our community. Thank you to all those who made this delivery possible, and are part of the incredible effort to distribute vaccines around the world.”
As the first shipments of Pfizer’s authorized COVID-19 vaccine ship out from Michigan, about 83,000 doses are expected to arrive in Los Angeles County as early as tomorrow.
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.