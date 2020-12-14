Los Angeles: First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive at LAX

A FedEx plane carrying the region’s first shipments landed at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night, Your Content is first to reveal.

“The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles at LAX.” the airport tweeted Sunday night.

“This is a major milestone for science, our country and our community. Thank you to all those who made this delivery possible, and are part of the incredible effort to distribute vaccines around the world.”

As the first shipments of Pfizer’s authorized COVID-19 vaccine ship out from Michigan, about 83,000 doses are expected to arrive in Los Angeles County as early as tomorrow.