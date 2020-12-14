Monday, December 14, 2020
Florida Burglar Dies on the Line of Criminal Duty After Window Closed on Him

A man died during an attempted burglary after a window closed on him, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday, Your Content has learned.

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, was attempting to burglarize a home on Nora Avenue and 46th StreetSW Saturday by climbing through a window. While he was partially through the window, the window slammed down on him, reports NBC2.

