Medical Documents Reveal Steve Jobs Tested Positive for HIV in 2004
Entertainment

Medical Records Reveal Apple Founder Steve Jobs Tested Positive for HIV in 2004

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Medical records reveal Apple founder Steve Jobs tested positive for HIV in Sept. 2004; documents obtained by Your Content reveal.

The test—conducted at California Pacific Medical Center—on Sept. 1, 2004, shows Jobs tested positive for HIV-1 but negative for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

HIV-1 is the most common type of Human Immunodeficiency Virus.

It attacks your body’s immune system. The virus destroys CD4 cells. These cells help your body fight infections. HIV-1 can severely damage your immune system and lead to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

Jobs died in Palo Alto, California on Oct. 5, 2011. He had been fighting pancreatic cancer publicly since 2004.

Your Content has not independently verified the photographs.

His family said in a statement Jobs ‘died peacefully today surrounded by his family… We know many of you will mourn with us, and we ask that you respect our privacy during our time of grief.’

Steve Jobs was the biological son of Joanne Schieble and Syrian Abdulfattah ‘John’ Jandali, 23-year-old students at the University of Wisconsin. Within months of giving up their baby son, the pair got married and had a daughter, Mona Simpson, whom he did not meet until he was an adult. Simpson later wrote a book based on their relationship, called ‘A Regular Guy’.

Jobs started NeXT to develop computer hardware and software. And in 1986, he bought what would become  Pixar animation for $5million, the studio that went on to produce blockbusters such as Toy Story and Monsters, Inc.  

A decade later Apple bought NeXT for $429million, and soon afterwards appointed Jobs interim CEO. He was back where he wanted to be. Jobs rid the company of projects he didn’t rate. Crucially, he canned dozens of different beige-coloured Apples and replaced them with a single unit, the iMac G3, in vivid ‘Bondi Blue’ and later in other colors that turned computers from functional to fashionable; 3.7million of the computers, created by visionary British designer Jonathan Ive, were sold worldwide.

During his tenure at Apple, Jobs oversaw every detail – from which prototypes to develop to the packaging of products, and even hiring the chefs to work at Apple’s gleaming, postmodern headquarters at 1 Infinite Loop, Cupertino, California. He was such a fixture, in fact, that in January, 2009, after announcing his second medical leave, Apple stock dropped to $78.20 per share. The stock recovered to become one of the most successful on Wall Street.

Industry watchers called Jobs a master innovator – changing the worlds of computing, recorded music and communications.

In 2001, the iPod turned MP3 players from a geek obsession into a mass-market phenomenon. And in 2003, the iTunes Music Store proved that online music sales could be a viable business.

In 2007, he transformed the cell phone with Apple’s iPhone, known for its touch screen, it operates as a handheld computer complete as music player, messaging device.

By 2010, the iPad was unveiled a sleek tablet computer with a touch screen and almost no physical buttons. It could be used for almost anything software designers could conceive, from watching movies to taking pictures to leafing through a virtual book.

Jobs was listed in March as 109th on the Forbes list of the world’s billionaires, with a net worth of about $8.3billion. After selling Pixar animation studios to The Walt Disney Company in 2006, and became a Disney board member.

Finally, he announced on August 24, 2011 that he was stepping down as Apple’s chief executive. 

