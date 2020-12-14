Monday, December 14, 2020
Monday, December 14, 2020
President Trump Says He Has Not Seen VP Mike Pence: 'I Miss Him; He Did Not Test Positive’
Vice President Mike Pence to Hold Event to Dub Trump the ‘Most Pro-Life President Ever’

By Your Content Staff
Vice President Mike Pence will hold an event to declare President Donald Trump ‘the most pro-life president, ever,’ Your Content has learned.

“On Wednesday, December 16th Vice President Mike Pence will host a Life Is Winning Event. The Vice President will deliver remarks highlighting the Trump Administration’s remarkable pro-life accomplishments championed by the most Pro-Life President ever, President Donald Trump.” the White House said Monday.

“The Trump Administration has enacted pro-life policies, which have led to cutting federal funds for Planned Parenthood, appointing pro-life judges and signing an executive order protecting infants born alive.”

