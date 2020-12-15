Carson Wentz Did So Bad During Eagles Game His Merch Hit Clearance Shelves

Carson Wentz has been put on the clearance shelves at stores in suburban Philly following his terrible play during the last game on Dec. 6 performance, Your Content has learned.
Wentz was benched moments before half-time due to his poor performance … sources close to the situation reveal.
“He simply sucked,” the insider said. “I mean winding up on clearance speaks volumes.”
