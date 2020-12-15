Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Carson Wentz Did So Bad During Eagles Game His Merch Hit Clearance Shelves

By Kosmas Kotopoulos
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Carson Wentz has been put on the clearance shelves at stores in suburban Philly following his terrible play during the last game on Dec. 6 performance, Your Content has learned.

Wentz was benched moments before half-time due to his poor performance … sources close to the situation reveal.

“He simply sucked,” the insider said. “I mean winding up on clearance speaks volumes.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
16,998,715
confirmed cases
Updated on December 15, 2020 2:17 pm
united states
309,101
deaths
Updated on December 15, 2020 2:17 pm
united states
6,796,536
active
Updated on December 15, 2020 2:17 pm
united states
9,893,078
recovered
Updated on December 15, 2020 2:17 pm
World
73,541,759
confirmed cases
Updated on December 15, 2020 2:17 pm
world
1,635,421
deaths
Updated on December 15, 2020 2:17 pm
world
20,791,303
active
Updated on December 15, 2020 2:17 pm
world
51,115,035
recovered
Updated on December 15, 2020 2:17 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Las Vegas Goes Dark Until Jan. 15, 2021

Your Content Staff - 0
MGM Resorts International has canceled performances through January 15, 2021.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Attorney General William Barr to Resign

Your Content Staff - 0
Attorney General William Barr will be stepping down before Christmas, President Donald Trump announced...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Joe Biden Receives Electoral College Nomination to Serve as 46th President of the United States

Your Content Staff - 0
The Electoral College cast their votes formally electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.