Las Vegas Goes Dark Until Jan. 15, 2021

MGM Resorts International has canceled performances through January 15, 2021 “in accordance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s extension of the statewide pause,” Your Content has learned.
“In accordance with Governor Sisolak’s extension of the statewide pause, MGM Resorts will continue following all guidelines as set forth and will be canceling all live entertainment shows on sale through January 15.” MGM told 8 News Now in a statement.
“The health and safety of our employees and guests is our greatest priority and we remain committed to the comprehensive safety programs in place throughout our operations.”
