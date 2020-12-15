Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
News Tip?
Las Vegas goes dark after Nevada's governor ordered casinos closed over coronavirus fears » twitter
📸: Your Content Illustration
NEWS FLASH

Las Vegas Goes Dark Until Jan. 15, 2021

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

MGM Resorts International has canceled performances through January 15, 2021 “in accordance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s extension of the statewide pause,” Your Content has learned.

“In accordance with Governor Sisolak’s extension of the statewide pause, MGM Resorts will continue following all guidelines as set forth and will be canceling all live entertainment shows on sale through January 15.” MGM told 8 News Now in a statement.

“The health and safety of our employees and guests is our greatest priority and we remain committed to the comprehensive safety programs in place throughout our operations.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
16,942,822
confirmed cases
Updated on December 15, 2020 12:04 am
united states
308,089
deaths
Updated on December 15, 2020 12:04 am
united states
6,763,070
active
Updated on December 15, 2020 12:04 am
united states
9,871,663
recovered
Updated on December 15, 2020 12:04 am
World
73,190,427
confirmed cases
Updated on December 15, 2020 12:04 am
world
1,627,900
deaths
Updated on December 15, 2020 12:04 am
world
20,724,305
active
Updated on December 15, 2020 12:04 am
world
50,838,222
recovered
Updated on December 15, 2020 12:04 am

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Attorney General William Barr to Resign

Your Content Staff - 0
Attorney General William Barr will be stepping down before Christmas, President Donald Trump announced...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Joe Biden Receives Electoral College Nomination to Serve as 46th President of the United States

Your Content Staff - 0
The Electoral College cast their votes formally electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.
Read more
FLORIDA

Florida Burglar Dies on the Line of Criminal Duty After Window Closed on Him

Your Content Staff - 0
A man died during an attempted burglary after a window closed on him in Florida overnight.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.