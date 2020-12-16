Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Unseals File of Mumia Abu-Jamal, Accused of 1984 Murder

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court unsealed the entire file of Mumia Abu-Jamal–a man convicted of murdering a Philadelphia Police Officer amid the MOVE movement, Your Content is first to report.

It was 1982 when Mumia Abu-Jamal was tried for the first-degree murder of police officer Daniel Faulkner.

A jury convicted Abu-Jamal on all counts and sentenced him to death.Appeal of the conviction was denied by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in 1989, and in the following two years the Supreme Court of the United States denied both Abu-Jamal’s petition for writ of certiorari, and his petition for rehearing.

Abu-Jamal pursued state post-conviction review, the outcome of which was a unanimous decision by six judges of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania that all issues raised by him, including the claim of ineffective assistance of counsel, were without merit.

- Advertisement -

Justice Dougherty and Justice David Wecht issued the order, according to the filing.

Developing now

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
17,192,945
confirmed cases
Updated on December 16, 2020 1:33 pm
united states
312,066
deaths
Updated on December 16, 2020 1:33 pm
united states
6,857,482
active
Updated on December 16, 2020 1:33 pm
united states
10,023,397
recovered
Updated on December 16, 2020 1:33 pm
World
74,152,931
confirmed cases
Updated on December 16, 2020 1:33 pm
world
1,648,567
deaths
Updated on December 16, 2020 1:33 pm
world
20,893,696
active
Updated on December 16, 2020 1:33 pm
world
51,610,668
recovered
Updated on December 16, 2020 1:33 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Gmail Suffers ‘Catastrophic Global Failure’ That Impacts Users Worldwide, Possible Cyber Terrorist

Your Content Staff - 1
Google has experienced a ‘catastrophic global failure’ as they probe a potential cyber terrorist attack.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Carson Wentz Did So Bad During Eagles Game His Merch Hit Clearance Shelves

Kosmas Kotopoulos - 0
Carson Wentz has been put on the clearance shelves at stores in suburban Philly.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Las Vegas Goes Dark Until Jan. 15, 2021

Your Content Staff - 1
MGM Resorts International has canceled performances through January 15, 2021.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.