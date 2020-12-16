Pennsylvania Supreme Court Unseals File of Mumia Abu-Jamal, Accused of 1984 Murder

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court unsealed the entire file of Mumia Abu-Jamal–a man convicted of murdering a Philadelphia Police Officer amid the MOVE movement, Your Content is first to report.

It was 1982 when Mumia Abu-Jamal was tried for the first-degree murder of police officer Daniel Faulkner.

A jury convicted Abu-Jamal on all counts and sentenced him to death.Appeal of the conviction was denied by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in 1989, and in the following two years the Supreme Court of the United States denied both Abu-Jamal’s petition for writ of certiorari, and his petition for rehearing.

Abu-Jamal pursued state post-conviction review, the outcome of which was a unanimous decision by six judges of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania that all issues raised by him, including the claim of ineffective assistance of counsel, were without merit.

- Advertisement -

Justice Dougherty and Justice David Wecht issued the order, according to the filing.

Developing now