Delco County Council Warns Businesses ‘Think TWICE’ Before Opening … Or We Withhold COVID Funds

Delaware County Council made an ultimatum with residents during a Zoom conference Wednesday—threatening to disqualify businesses from receiving coronavirus emergency funding if they opt to open during the governor’s order to remain closed, Your Content has learned.

“I just want to put out there for any businesses who are tempted to defy the governors most recent order,” Councilwoman Elaine Paul Schaefer said. “I really hope that you think twice before doing that because you will not be eligible for the Delco Strong rapid respond funding.”

“So the money that you are recouping during the three weeks and beyond, you’ll be foregoing the 10, 20, 30, maybe $40,000–depending on your size—money you could be availing yourself from Delco Strong.”