Thursday, December 17, 2020
News Tip?
CORONAVIRUS

Pa. Issues COVID Guidance for ‘Large Gatherings Where You Might Have Sex’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Pennsylvania health officials are warning sex-crazed citizens about the dangers of coronavirus and how to avoid contracting the disease at ‘large gatherings you might end up having sex,’ Your Content has learned.

“Large gatherings are not safe during COVID19,” Pennsylvania health officials warn.

“But if you attend a large gathering where you might end up having sex, below are tips to reduce your risk of spreading or getting COVID-19 through sex:

  • Limit the number of partners.
  • Try to identify a consistent sex partner.
  • Wear a face covering, avoid kissing, and do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water often, and especially before and after sex. If soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • If you usually meet your sex partners online, consider taking a break from in-person dates. Video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, or chat rooms may be options for you.”

What’s more, officials ask intimate partners wear face coverings amid any sexual tension.

“Avoid kissing.” the guidance recommends.

“Kissing can easily pass the virus.

“During COVID-19, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex with those outside your household.”

To ensure safety, residents are told to take HIV preventative drugs to avoid spreading the disease even if they test negative.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends that individuals who are HIV negative but are at risk for HIV take and consistently use HIV preventative medication known a PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis). Individuals living with HIV are encouraged to achieve and maintain an undetectable viral load to prevent transmitting HIV to their sex partners.

