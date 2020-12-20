Ariana Grande Engaged Again

Ariana Grande is engaged once again—according to the star who said she is ready to say ‘I do’ again, Your Content has learned.

On Sunday the 27-year-old pop star shared a photo of a stunning diamond ring on her left finger as she wrote, ‘forever n then some,’ along with some loved-up snaps.

Ari broke the news Sunday on Instagram with a series of photos of her and boyfriend-turned-fiance Dalton Gomez, TMZ reported.

The supposed engagement comes just after nearly a year of dating her real estate beau.