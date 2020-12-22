Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
'Black Friday' of Presidential Pardons: At-Least 20 People Freed TODAY by Pres. Trump

President Donald Trump delivered the black Friday of presidential pardons Tuesday—releasing at-least twenty incarcerated Americans, Your Content has learned.

Pardons also went to four military contractors convicted in the massacre of 17 Iraqi civilians in 2007, two former Border Patrol agents who covered up the shooting of an unarmed illegal immigrant and several people serving long sentences for drug convictions, reports the NY Post.

