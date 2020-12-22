Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

FBI Nabs Las Vegas Arsonist Who Set Fire to US Courthouse

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A Las Vegas resident has been arrested and charged for allegedly setting fire to the Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (San Francisco Field Division), and U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield.

“Our office is heartened by the public’s help in identifying the defendant,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “We’re likewise grateful for our law enforcement partners’ efforts to investigate this case, and we will continue working closely with them to hold accountable individuals who seek to damage or destroy public property, including symbols of justice such as federal courthouses.”

“ATF takes every act of violence, including arson, very seriously,” said Special Agent in Charge Gorman. “Arson poses a threat to the community, as the path of an intentionally set fire often leads to incredible destruction. We are thankful for the public response, which helped us identify the suspect.”

“Protecting the federal judiciary is a primary duty of the U.S. Marshals Service,” said Marshal Schofield. “We do so with the ongoing unified approach by law enforcement, as was demonstrated in this case.”

- Advertisement -

Marty Clark, 32, of Las Vegas, has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with one count of arson and one count of malicious damage to federal property. He made his initial appearance on December 18, 2020 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach, who scheduled a preliminary hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah for January 4, 2021.

The criminal complaint alleges that, on November 7, 2020, Clark intentionally set fire to the Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, located in downtown Las Vegas. According to the complaint, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Clark poured gasoline on wood framing at the building’s front entrance and set fire to the framing.

After observing flames inside the courthouse lobby, a security officer exited the building and saw Clark outside carrying a gasoline can. The security officer ordered Clark to “stop,” and attempted to detain him. Clark refused, stating “it’s my right to protest.” The security officer then tried to stop Clark from fleeing the scene, which resulted in an altercation. During the altercation, Clark dropped the gasoline can he had been holding and his glasses flew off his face. Clark was able to get into his vehicle and drive away, abandoning the gasoline can and leaving his glasses. The security officer was able to take photographs of Clark and his vehicle as he drove off.

Clark was identified after law enforcement received a tip from the public, and a DNA match was identified based on a swab taken from the glasses Clark left at the courthouse. He was arrested on December 16, 2020. If convicted, Clark faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a statutory maximum penalty of twenty years in prison.

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct for purposes of establishing probable cause, not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The case was investigated by ATF, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, Federal Protective Service, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department All-Hazard Regional Multi-Agency Response Section. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lisa Cartier-Giroux and Stephanie Ihler are prosecuting the case.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
18,532,658
confirmed cases
Updated on December 22, 2020 2:27 pm
united states
327,754
deaths
Updated on December 22, 2020 2:27 pm
united states
7,374,250
active
Updated on December 22, 2020 2:27 pm
united states
10,830,654
recovered
Updated on December 22, 2020 2:27 pm
World
78,079,956
confirmed cases
Updated on December 22, 2020 2:27 pm
world
1,716,383
deaths
Updated on December 22, 2020 2:27 pm
world
21,967,721
active
Updated on December 22, 2020 2:27 pm
world
54,395,852
recovered
Updated on December 22, 2020 2:27 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Biden Coughs 3 Times During COVID-19 Vaccination

Your Content Staff - 0
Presidential hopeful Joe Biden coughed seconds before being stung with a needle to vaccinate himself from COVID-19 during a televised visit to Christiana Care.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Delaware County Man Arrested for Election Fraud

Your Content Staff - 26
A Delaware County man was arrested Monday for alleged election fraud, Your Content has learned.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Trump Taking Pennsylvania U.S. Supreme Court

Your Content Staff - 2
The Trump campaign has moved the fight over Penn. election to the United States...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.