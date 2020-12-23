2 Arrested After Firing Single Shot Inside of a Tennessee Walmart, No Victims

Three individuals are detained and two charged after a single gunshot prompted an active-shooter alert in the small Tennessee town of Sevierville, Your Content has learned.
NEW: 3 people are detained, ONE shot fired inside Sevierville WalMart, no known victims,
According to Sevierville Police spokesperson, 3 people are detained after one shot was fired inside Sevierville WalMart. There are no known victims.
Your Content was first to report police swarmed the Walmart Wednesday afternoon for reports of an active-shooter.
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.