Massachusetts Murderer At-Large After Attacking and Killing UPS Co-Worker in Truck

A Massachusetts man is wanted for the brutal slaying of a fellow co-worker inside of their UPS work truck overnight, Your Content has learned.
State police released this picture of 19-year-old Elijah David Bertrand who’s wanted for allegedly attacking and killing his UPS coworker in their truck last night.
It happened on Route 8 in Watertown. Police say Bertrand is 5’7” and was last seen wearing a thick, white hooded jacket and jeans, reports Marissa Alter.
They believe he is dangerous and are advising the public to be on the lookout but not approach him.
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.