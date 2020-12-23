Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Massachusetts Murderer At-Large After Attacking and Killing UPS Co-Worker in Truck

A Massachusetts man is wanted for the brutal slaying of a fellow co-worker inside of their UPS work truck overnight, Your Content has learned.

State police released this picture of 19-year-old Elijah David Bertrand who’s wanted for allegedly attacking and killing his UPS coworker in their truck last night.

It happened on Route 8 in Watertown. Police say Bertrand is 5’7” and was last seen wearing a thick, white hooded jacket and jeans, reports Marissa Alter.

They believe he is dangerous and are advising the public to be on the lookout but not approach him.

