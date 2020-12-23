President Donald Trump Hints Taking Iran OFF the Map … ‘If One American Is Killed’

President Donald Trump hinted he’d take Iran off the world map of ‘one American is killed’ in any subsequent attacks following a botched bombing that hit an American embassy in Baghdad, Your Content has learned.

“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN.” President Trump said Wednesday afternoon.

“Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq…Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”