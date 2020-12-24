Thursday, December 24, 2020
Thursday, December 24, 2020
News Tip?
Watch Chinese hazmat officials spray down the entire country to 'fight' coronavirus
📸: The People's News (Chinese Government)/Your Content Illustration
NEWS FLASH

China Imposes Travel Ban on UK to Avoid Getting Mutated Version of COVID-19

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

China has decided to suspend flights to and from UK over concerns about a new strain of COVID19, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Thursday, Your Content has learned.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
18,917,152
confirmed cases
Updated on December 24, 2020 1:54 am
united states
334,218
deaths
Updated on December 24, 2020 1:54 am
united states
7,481,068
active
Updated on December 24, 2020 1:54 am
united states
11,101,866
recovered
Updated on December 24, 2020 1:54 am
World
79,057,857
confirmed cases
Updated on December 24, 2020 1:54 am
world
1,737,767
deaths
Updated on December 24, 2020 1:54 am
world
22,156,748
active
Updated on December 24, 2020 1:54 am
world
55,163,342
recovered
Updated on December 24, 2020 1:54 am

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

President Donald Trump Hints Taking Iran OFF the Map … ‘If One American Is Killed’

Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump hinted he’d take Iran off the world map of ‘one American is killed.’
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Trump Pardoned 26 More Americans: Read the List Now

Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump granted Full Pardons to 26 individuals Wednesday—and Your Content lists them all.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

2 Arrested After Firing Single Shot Inside of a Tennessee Walmart, No Victims

Your Content Staff - 0
Three individuals are detained and two charged after a single gunshot prompted an active-shooter alert.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.