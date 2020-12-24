Friday, December 25, 2020
Photo: Merry Christmas from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

By Your Content Staff
Modified

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for their official Christmas portrait on the Grand Staircase Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in the Grand Foyer of the White House.

The White House photo was captured by Andrea Hanks.

