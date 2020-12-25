Explosion Shakes Nashville, Feds Probe ‘Intentional Act’ of Terrorism

A large explosion in downtown Nashville Friday morning is under investigation by police and federal officials including the FBI and ATF. CBS affiliate WTVF reports the blast was felt across much of Davidson County around 6:30 a.m.

At a press conference shortly before 10am, police chiefs revealed they were already on their way to the vehicle which had been reported as suspicious when the blast happened.

‘An officer responded and after assessing, the devices unit was en route to the downtown area when an explosion linked to that vehicle took place.

‘The explosion was significant as you can see from the street. The police department, it’s partners, the FBI and ATF are conducting a large scale investigation.

‘We do believe the explosion was an intentional act,’ police spokesman Don Aaon said at the scene.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.