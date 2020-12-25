Friday, December 25, 2020
Friday, December 25, 2020
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Explosion Shakes Nashville, Feds Probe ‘Intentional Act’ of Terrorism

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A large explosion in downtown Nashville Friday morning is under investigation by police and federal officials including the FBI and ATF. CBS affiliate WTVF reports the blast was felt across much of Davidson County around 6:30 a.m.

At a press conference shortly before 10am, police chiefs revealed they were already on their way to the vehicle which had been reported as suspicious when the blast happened.  

‘An officer responded and after assessing, the devices unit was en route to the downtown area when an explosion linked to that vehicle took place. 

‘The explosion was significant as you can see from the street. The police department, it’s partners, the FBI and ATF are conducting a large scale investigation. 

- Advertisement -

‘We do believe the explosion was an intentional act,’ police spokesman Don Aaon said at the scene.  

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
19,117,212
confirmed cases
Updated on December 25, 2020 10:12 am
united states
337,081
deaths
Updated on December 25, 2020 10:12 am
united states
7,560,642
active
Updated on December 25, 2020 10:12 am
united states
11,219,489
recovered
Updated on December 25, 2020 10:12 am
World
79,874,612
confirmed cases
Updated on December 25, 2020 10:12 am
world
1,751,965
deaths
Updated on December 25, 2020 10:12 am
world
22,329,012
active
Updated on December 25, 2020 10:12 am
world
55,793,635
recovered
Updated on December 25, 2020 10:12 am

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Fireman Down in Middletown House Blaze, Evacuations Underway

Your Content Staff - 0
A firefighter in Delaware County, is said to have been injured during a fire...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Photo: Merry Christmas from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

Your Content Staff - 1
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for their official Christmas portrait.
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

WILD Hot Pursuit Ends with Gun Battle Between Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County

Your Content Staff - 0
A wild police pursuit involving multiple townships and counties ended in a gun battle after the crazed driver attempted to murder those nearby.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.